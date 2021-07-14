Ticker
Experts call on EU to back vaccines IP-waiver
By EUobserver
Over 100 intellectual-property experts and academics called on Tuesday on the UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Switzerland and the EU to stop blocking the proposal demanding the temporary lifting of intellectual properties rights for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. The call comes ahead of this week's round of the 'TRIPS Waiver' negotiations at the World Trade Organization. The proposal is currently supported by over 100 countries, including the US.