By EUobserver

Russia has failed to provide the European Medicines Agency (EMA) with clinical data on adverse effects of its Sputnik V anti-corona vaccine and on its drug's "master cell bank", its biological core, in what amounts to a "major" problem for EU approval, according to EMA sources speaking to Reuters. Russia said there were "no reported serious adverse events", while blaming the "Western pharmaceutical lobby" for sowing anti-Sputnik V "disinformation".