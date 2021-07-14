By EUobserver

Havana must free Cuban journalist Camila Acosta, who writes for Spanish newspaper ABC, and who was detained with some 100 others in recent anti-regime protests, Spanish foreign minister José Manuel Albares said. Cuban authorities also confirmed one protester, Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, was killed Monday, amid social media reports of police violence. It said he had attacked a government facility, but eyewitnesses told the BBC the police had attacked a crowd.