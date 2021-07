By EUobserver

Poland is to buy 250 Abrams-class US tanks for $6bn [€5bn] in order to deter a potential attack by Russia, its defence minister said Wednesday. "This is a response to the challenges we face in terms of international security ... Our task is to deter a potential aggressor. We all know where that aggressor is," Mariusz Blaszczak said, Reuters reports. The US price tag covers ammunition and training.