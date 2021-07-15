By EUobserver

Crowds attending France's annual Bastille Day parade on Wednesday had to show Covid vaccine papers, documents of a recent infection, or negative-test results and wear masks, with similar restrictions for an Eiffel Tower fireworks show in the evening. A few hundred anti-mask protesters chanted "Liberty!" and scuffled with police, who fired teargas, but there was no violence, AP reports. The parade was led by French soldiers fighting jihadists in Mali.