By EUobserver

Brexit has become a disaster for British fishermen, the head of industry body the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, Barrie Deas, said Wednesday, Reuters reports. "It's a tale of woe, very far away from the sea of opportunity that some spoke about," he said. EU fleets can still fish in British waters until at least 2026, he noted. British exporters of shellfish to the EU also struggled with red tape.