By EUobserver

The EU's border-control agency, Frontex, failed to investigate reports of migrant pushbacks by EU states, according to a report by the European Parliament's Frontex Scrutiny Working Group, seen by Politico. Frontex had "found evidence in support of allegations of fundamental rights violations in [EU] member states with which it had a joint operation, but failed to address and follow-up on these violations," the report, due out on Thursday, said.