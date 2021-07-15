Thursday

15th Jul 2021

Frontex turned blind eye to migrant pushbacks, MEPs say

By

The EU's border-control agency, Frontex, failed to investigate reports of migrant pushbacks by EU states, according to a report by the European Parliament's Frontex Scrutiny Working Group, seen by Politico. Frontex had "found evidence in support of allegations of fundamental rights violations in [EU] member states with which it had a joint operation, but failed to address and follow-up on these violations," the report, due out on Thursday, said.

EU wants to ban new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

The European Commission's proposal would effectively ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars and lorries in the EU from 2035, as part of its massive 'Fit-for-55' package.

ETS expansion to homes and cars raises bills fears

The EU's wants to become the first continent to reach net-zero. But revenues from the Social Climate Fund will be low, and not commensurate with the task of renovating 35 million homes or getting millions of cars off the road.

Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece

A group of Syrians fleeing their country say that Greece has become too dangerous and expensive as an option to enter the EU, in order to claim asylum. They have instead opted for Libya and the highly-risky Mediterranean sea-crossing.

The chance for peace in Yemen

To have a real chance for peace, the negative attitude and actions of the Houthi militia towards peace must change. And this change also requires, in particular, a new European approach to help solve the Yemeni crisis.

Delta variant poses 'mandatory' vaccination dilemma for EU

The spread of the more contagious Delta variant has prompted authorities in member states to accelerate inoculation campaigns, and even make vaccination mandatory - in a bid to halt the new surge of cases and avoid lockdowns in the autumn.

  1. Australia and Russia lead backlash to EU carbon tax
  2. EP committee backs stricter law on US tech giants
  4. Brexit is 'tale of woe' for British fishermen
  5. Covid restrictions mark France's Bastille Day
  6. ECB to do in-depth study of 'digital euro'
  7. Poland to buy 250 US tanks to deter Russia
  8. UN: migrant deaths-at-sea more than double in 2021

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

  1. Poland's EU future in doubt after snub to bloc's top court
  7. NGO sea-rescue mission exposes reality of EU 'values'
  8. How to make 'Fit for 55' fit for citizens

