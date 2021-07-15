Ticker
Australia and Russia lead backlash to EU carbon tax
By EUobserver
Australia had denounced EU plans to tax exporters of CO2-intense products, such as steel, in order to create a level playing field for EU firms bound by emissions rules. "The last thing the world now needs is extra protectionist policies being put in place," Australian trade minister Dan Tehan said Wednesday. The EU carbon-tax would hit Russian products worth €6.4bn, including iron ore, steel, aluminium, and pipes, Russia said.