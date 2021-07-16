Ticker
Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting
By EUobserver
Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries died on Thursday, after being shot in Amsterdam last week. The 64-year old was apparently on a criminal hit list due to his work covering drug dealers. Police have detained two suspects. The killing follows a string of journalist murders in recent years, including Georgia's Aleksandre Lashkarava, Greece's Giorgos Karaivaz, Ireland's Lyra McKee, Slovakia's Jan Kuciak, Sweden's Kim Wall, and Malta's Daphne Caruana Galizia.