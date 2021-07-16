By EUobserver

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has warned some fraudsters were using its logo to spread disinformation about vaccines. "Unfortunately, people can be very creative in misappropriating logos, styles of documents, websites," the agency's Fergus Sweeney said Thursday. The EMA advised people to consult official websites only. It also advised them to seek vaccination "as soon possible" due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus in Europe.