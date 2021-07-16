Ticker
Poland risks losing EU recovery money in rule-of-law clash
By EUobserver
The European Commission has said it might withhold money from Poland's Covid recovery plan due to concerns on the lack of rule of law. "We are analysing the [Polish] decision also in that light," an EU spokesman said Thursday, referring to Poland's decision to ignore an EU court ruling, which said it must suspend a politicised judicial disciplinary chamber. The commission also "wouldn't hesitate" to launch legal action, it added.