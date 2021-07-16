Friday

16th Jul 2021

Ticker

US and Germany to 'stand against Russian aggression'

By

"We stand together and will continue to stand together to defend our eastern flank allies at Nato against Russian aggression," US president Joe Biden told press while meeting German chancellor Angela Merkel in Washington on Thursday, in their first bilateral summit. "Good friends can disagree," Biden added, when asked about US opposition to a Russian-German gas pipeline. The US and Germany would also defend human rights in China, he said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026

The European Commission wants to impose an import levy on certain goods produced in third countries with lower environmental standards, from 2026 -from 2023 to 2025, importers will only have to report emissions embedded in their goods.

Frontex chief accused of possible rights 'cover up'

A group of MEPs delivered their final report into the EU's border agency Frontex. After a four-month probe, they found it had failed to take its responsibility to protect fundamental rights at Europe's external borders.

Opinion

New Israeli government's land seizure - where's the EU?

Why should any Israeli politician view this lack of commitment to the EU's human rights principles as anything other than a licence to continue sending bulldozers to remove Palestinians from land the EU deems part of a future viable Palestine?

EU wants to ban new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

The European Commission's proposal would effectively ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars and lorries in the EU from 2035, as part of its massive 'Fit-for-55' package.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel voices emotion for flooding victims
  2. US and Germany to 'stand against Russian aggression'
  3. Poland risks losing EU recovery money in rule-of-law clash
  4. Fake EMA logos used by anti-vaccination groups
  5. Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting
  6. Watchdog slams EU defence agency over 'revolving door' case
  7. EU starts legal action over LGBTIQ+ in Hungary and Poland
  8. EU court backs Poland in German pipeline row

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. EU court gives green light to headscarf bans
  2. EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026
  3. Frontex chief accused of possible rights 'cover up'
  4. New Israeli government's land seizure - where's the EU?
  5. Poland's EU future in doubt after snub to bloc's top court
  6. EU wants to ban new fossil-fuel cars from 2035
  7. ETS expansion to homes and cars raises bills fears
  8. Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us