Ticker
US and Germany to 'stand against Russian aggression'
By EUobserver
"We stand together and will continue to stand together to defend our eastern flank allies at Nato against Russian aggression," US president Joe Biden told press while meeting German chancellor Angela Merkel in Washington on Thursday, in their first bilateral summit. "Good friends can disagree," Biden added, when asked about US opposition to a Russian-German gas pipeline. The US and Germany would also defend human rights in China, he said.