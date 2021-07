By EUobserver

Floods in Germany have killed 58 people, but the toll is likely to grow, as 1,300 others remain missing or cut off, in what German chancellor Angela Merkel called a "catastrophe" while on a visit to the US on Thursday. "My heart goes out to all of those who ... lost their loved ones," she said. Flooding has also wreaked havoc in parts of Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.