By EUobserver

Belgium has repatriated six women and 10 children from a Kurdish-run detention camp in Roj, north-east Syria, for former members of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group. It aims to charge the mothers with terrorism offences and put the children in care. The repatriation was the biggest of its type since IS fell in 2019. Some 400 Belgians had gone to fight for IS in Syria over the years.