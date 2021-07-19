By EUobserver

The US was "vigorously investigating" over 20 cases of a mysterious health condition known as 'Havana Syndrome' among diplomats and officials at its embassy in Vienna, the US state department said Saturday. Austria was "working with the US authorities on jointly getting to the bottom of this", it told Reuters. The condition, first found in Cuba in 2016, is believed by US scientists to be caused by directed microwave radiation.