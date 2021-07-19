By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel described the floodings that have devastated parts of Germany and neighbouring countries as "terrifying" on Sunday, after visiting affected areas in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Reuters reported. "The German language can barely describe the devastation that's taken place," she said, pledging swift financial aid and increasing efforts in the fight against climate change. The government is expected to provide over €300m in immediate aid.