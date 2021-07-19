Monday

19th Jul 2021

Ticker

Turkey slams EU court ruling on headscarf ban

By

Turkey on Sunday criticised the ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), stating that EU companies can forbid workers from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, as a violation of religious freedoms, Reuters reported. "The decision, at a time when the Islamophobia, racism and hatred that have taken Europe hostage are rising, disregards religious freedom and creates a basis and legal cover for discrimination," the foreign ministry said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

'We are not slaves': Brussels' migrant hunger-strike

Almost 500 undocumented migrants in Brussels have been demanding a legal pathway for residency in Belgium. Most have been on hunger strike since 23 May, with some now refusing water. MEPs are demanding the Belgium government offer them a solution.

Opinion

Why the EU delay on supply chains? Corporate lobbying

EU legislation to clean up supply chains and corporate governance has been delayed after fierce industry lobbying. Voluntary commitments have repeatedly failed, now it is time for decisive regulatory action.

Agenda

Recovery and rule of law are back This WEEK

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will continue to travel to member states to "personally hand over the assessment" of the EU executive on national Covid-19 recovery plans.

Exclusive

EU firms up plans for Libya military mission

The EU is firming up plans for a military mission to Libya in order to compete with foreign powers there, according to a leaked paper seen by EUobserver.

News in Brief

  1. EU overtakes US in Covid-19 vaccinations
  2. PM in self-isolation as England lifts all restrictions
  3. EU asks to have flag at Olympic Games opening ceremony
  4. Hungarian journalists targeted with Pegasus spyware
  5. Turkey slams EU court ruling on headscarf ban
  6. Merkel pledges swift aid after 'terrifying' floods
  7. US diplomats in Vienna struck by 'Havana Syndrome'
  8. Belgium takes home ex-IS women and children

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. 'We are not slaves': Brussels' migrant hunger-strike
  2. Why the EU delay on supply chains? Corporate lobbying
  3. Recovery and rule of law are back This WEEK
  4. EU to plant three billion trees by 2030 under new forestry plan
  5. EU firms up plans for Libya military mission
  6. EU court gives green light to headscarf bans
  7. EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026
  8. Frontex chief accused of possible rights 'cover up'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us