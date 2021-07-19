Ticker
Turkey slams EU court ruling on headscarf ban
By EUobserver
Turkey on Sunday criticised the ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), stating that EU companies can forbid workers from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, as a violation of religious freedoms, Reuters reported. "The decision, at a time when the Islamophobia, racism and hatred that have taken Europe hostage are rising, disregards religious freedom and creates a basis and legal cover for discrimination," the foreign ministry said.