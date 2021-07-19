By EUobserver

Investigative journalists, independent media owners and lawyers in Hungary have been potential targets for the use of the Pegasus spyware, sold by the Israeli company NSO, according to leaked records revealed on Sunday by the Pegasus project, a collaborative project of French NGO Forbidden Stories and several media outlets. The Pegasus spyware infects mobile phones to read messages, extract photos and emails, track the location, or access secretly the microphone.