By EUobserver

European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas and Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša proposed on Sunday that the Slovenian team enters the official opening ceremony of the Olympic Games bearing the Slovenian flag alongside the flag of the European Union as a "symbol of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and solidarity". "The EU and the International Olympic Committee are uniquely positioned to promote peace and understanding," they said in a joint letter.