Ticker
PM in self-isolation as England lifts all restrictions
By EUobserver
UK prime minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will self-isolate after being in contact with health minister Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported. The news comes as England lifted all remaining restrictions on Monday despite the surge of infections - a move that has triggered intense scrutiny over the government response. The UK is currently reporting about 50,000 cases a day.