Ticker
EU, US, Nato denounce cyberattack from China
By EUobserver
The EU, the UK and Nato have accused China of carrying out a cyberattack on Microsoft exchange email servers earlier this year that affected some 30,000 organisations globally, the BBC reported on Monday. "The EU and its member states strongly denounce these malicious cyber activities, which are undertaken in contradiction with the norms of responsible state behaviour as endorsed by all UN member states," the EU said in a statement.