21st Jul 2021

EU wants to make crypto transfers more traceable

The European Commission proposed on Tuesday rules that would see companies transferring cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, collect details of senders and recipients, in order to help authorities detect money laundering or terrorism financing, Reuters reported. This will ensure "full traceability of crypto-asset transfers," the commission said. Anonymous crypto-asset wallets will be banned since anonymous bank accounts are already forbidden under EU anti-money laundering rules.

The Polish government wants EU money - but not EU law

The concern of Germany's Constitutional Court was that the European Court of Justice did not sufficiently check the action of other EU branches of power. The Polish situation is the exact reverse: the government is taking control of the courts.

EU rule-of-law report slams Poland and Hungary

The rule of law report comes in a crucial moment as Brussels is currently approving member states' recovery plans, conditional to having a robust justice system and anti-corruption framework.

EU condemns 'Pegasus' spyware use on journalists

An international investigation over the weekend by 17 media organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said 180 journalists had been targeted by Israeli spyware. Among them were Hungarian reporters.

Ukraine - Zelensky's authoritarian turn?

President Volodymyr Zelensky has begun his third year mired in mid-term unpopularity with a poll showing only 21.8 percent of Ukrainians would vote to re-elect him. More than half would prefer him not even to run for a second term.

