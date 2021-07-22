By EUobserver

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that low-income countries could have added €32.2bn to their GDP forecast for 2021 if they had similar vaccination rates as high-income countries. It also warns that the unequal distribution of vaccines globally will have "a lasting and profound impact on socio-economic recovery" in low-income countries. "Vaccine inequity is the world's biggest obstacle to ending this pandemic," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.