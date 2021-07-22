Thursday

22nd Jul 2021

Ticker

WHO: vaccine inequality hinders global economic recovery

By

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that low-income countries could have added €32.2bn to their GDP forecast for 2021 if they had similar vaccination rates as high-income countries. It also warns that the unequal distribution of vaccines globally will have "a lasting and profound impact on socio-economic recovery" in low-income countries. "Vaccine inequity is the world's biggest obstacle to ending this pandemic," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Orban counters EU by calling referendum on anti-LGTBI law

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has announced a referendum on his country's controversial new anti-LGBTIQ law - in response to criticism from the European Union which called the new legislation discriminatory.

Opinion

Why aren't EU's CSDP missions working?

The EU deploys thousands of advisers to its missions abroad. Without addressing reform as a profoundly political struggle, however, the EU will remain successful only in operational advisory and trainings.

Romania most keen to join eurozone

The survey was carried out in seven member states that have not yet adopted the single currency: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden. Denmark has decided not to join, having negotiated an opt-out.

Slovenia risks court over EU anti-graft office

Slovenian foot-dragging on the appointment of prosecutors to a new EU anti-graft office may trigger a decision by the European Commission to take it to court. Slovenia's prime minister Janez Janša said they would be appointed by autumn.

Column

The Polish government wants EU money - but not EU law

The concern of Germany's Constitutional Court was that the European Court of Justice did not sufficiently check the action of other EU branches of power. The Polish situation is the exact reverse: the government is taking control of the courts.

News in Brief

  1. Spain ends outdoor mask-wearing despite surge
  2. China rejects 'second-phase' audit of Covid-19 origin
  3. WHO: vaccine inequality hinders global economic recovery
  4. 15% of global food 'lost' before leaving farms
  5. Germany and US 'reach deal' on Nord Stream 2
  6. UK wants Brexit 'fix' on Northern Ireland
  7. Pegasus spyware 'targeted Macron and Michel'
  8. UK to pay France €62m to stop English Channel migrants

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Orban counters EU by calling referendum on anti-LGTBI law
  2. Why aren't EU's CSDP missions working?
  3. Romania most keen to join eurozone
  4. Slovenia risks court over EU anti-graft office
  5. Sweden's gang and gun violence sets politicians bickering
  6. The Polish government wants EU money - but not EU law
  7. EU rule-of-law report slams Poland and Hungary
  8. EU countries tighten restrictions as infections surge

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us