Ticker
Spain ends outdoor mask-wearing despite surge
By EUobserver
The Spanish parliament approved on Wednesday a government decree ending the obligation of mask-wearing outdoors when a social distance of 1.5 meters can be observed, Spanish news agency EFE reported. The measure has been criticised, since the country has entered a fifth wave of infections, driven by the more contagious Delta variant, reporting over 30,000 cases per day. Some regional governments are still recommending citizens use face masks.