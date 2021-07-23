By EUobserver

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Thursday called on developed countries to share vaccines, pointing out that 11 billion doses are needed to reach its target to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population of every country by September. "Dose-sharing is a short-term solution," he said, adding that 75 percent of the 3.5 billion vaccines already distributed globally have gone to just 10 countries.