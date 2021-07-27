By EUobserver

Russian authorities have blocked access to the website of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, and his allies, ahead of the country's parliamentary election in September, The Guardian reported. Russia's state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, argued the internet sites were being "used for propaganda" of extremist groups. Russian president Vladimir Putin introduced constitutional changes in 2020 to stay in power until 2036. Navalny was arrested in January, after recovering from a poisoning attempt.