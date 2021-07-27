Tuesday

27th Jul 2021

Ticker

Hungarians protest against Pegasus spyware surveillance

By

Hundreds of Hungarians took the streets of Budapest on Monday to protest against the alleged surveillance carried out by their government with the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware, according to Reuters. Journalists, businessmen, lawyers and critics of the Viktor Orban government were among those targeted for surveillance. Hungarian prosecutors have opened an inquiry into the allegations. During the protests, some chanted "Victator" - referring to the prime minister.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Column

Does democracy need troublemakers?

Comedians, businessmen and other outsiders – think of Edward Snowden, Slawi Trifonow (the TV star who won the Bulgarian elections recently), or Donald Trump – try to disrupt power, pretending to expose political elites. Why is this happening?

Opinion

Separating migrant families at EU borders must stop

Hundreds of documented cases of pushbacks of migrants and asylum seekers tell the story of a European Union whose member states seem to resort to increasingly degrading and inhuman practices in the management of its external borders.

Germany mulls restrictions for unvaccinated as cases soar

The surge of Covid-19 cases due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant has prompted a debate in Germany over whether people who have not yet been vaccinated should face restrictions - after other countries made similar moves.

Feature

'Prison island' birthplace of EU reborn as think-tank venue

Santo Stefano is being revived through a €70m refurbishment project to turn it into a high-level European think-tank, academy and open-air museum aimed at boosting the European integration project by training 'enlightened' EU youth, scholars and politicians.

News in Brief

  1. China: EU's carbon border-tax 'violates trade rules'
  2. Russia blocks access to Navalny website
  3. Hungarians protest against Pegasus spyware surveillance
  4. 23 EU member states yet to enact new copyright rules
  5. 57 die in shipwreck off Libya
  6. EU asks Google to improve flight and hotel search-results
  7. EU urges Lebanon to form government 'without delay'
  8. EU calls on Tunisian authorities to respect rule of law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. US maintains summer travel ban on EU tourists
  2. Does democracy need troublemakers?
  3. Separating migrant families at EU borders must stop
  4. Germany mulls restrictions for unvaccinated as cases soar
  5. 'Prison island' birthplace of EU reborn as think-tank venue
  6. Will Erna Solberg be the Nordic Merkel – winning a third term?
  7. Hungary: why we can't support a global minimum tax
  8. Far left and right MEPs less critical of China and Russia

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us