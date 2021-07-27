Ticker
Hungarians protest against Pegasus spyware surveillance
By EUobserver
Hundreds of Hungarians took the streets of Budapest on Monday to protest against the alleged surveillance carried out by their government with the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware, according to Reuters. Journalists, businessmen, lawyers and critics of the Viktor Orban government were among those targeted for surveillance. Hungarian prosecutors have opened an inquiry into the allegations. During the protests, some chanted "Victator" - referring to the prime minister.