Ticker
EU calls on Tunisian authorities to respect rule of law
By EUobserver
The EU on Monday urged Tunisian authorities to respect the country's rule of law, after the president sacked the government and shut down the parliament with the help of the army, Reuters reported. "We call on all Tunisian actors to respect the constitution, its institutions and the rule of law," an EU commission spokesperson said, urging authorities to avoid any further violence to preserve the stability of the country.