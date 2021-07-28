Ticker
Google challenges Germany's new hate-speech law
By EUobserver
Google launched legal proceedings on Tuesday over Germany's updated hate-speech law that recently entered into force, arguing that its provisions violate its users' privacy rights, Reuters reported. Google has requested a judicial review of the provision that allows user-data to be sent to law enforcement before it is proven any crime has been committed - without the knowledge of the individual. "This undermines fundamental rights," a Google spokesperson said.