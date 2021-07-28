By EUobserver

The European Commission on Tuesday launched infringement procedures against 12 member states for failing to transpose EU rules banning unfair trading practices in the agri-food sector. These include late payments and last-minute order cancellations, unilateral changes in contracts, forcing suppliers to pay for wasted products or refusing written contracts. The deadline for enacting EU rules was 1 May 2021. EU countries have now two months to explain the delay.