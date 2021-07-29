Ticker
EU to buy 220,000 supplies of potential Covid treatment
By EUobserver
The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it had signed a contract with the pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline for the supply of 220,000 treatments of investigational monoclonal antibody therapy. A total of 16 EU member states are participating in the purchase of this treatment, which can be used for coronavirus patients with mild symptoms who do not require supplemental oxygen. Its use could reduce hospitalisation or admission to intensive care units.