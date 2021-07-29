By EUobserver

US secretary of state Antony Blinken affirmed his country's support to conduct additional investigations into the origins of the Covid-19 after meeting with the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday, Reuters reported. "He stressed the need for the next phase to be timely, evidence-based, transparent, expert-led, and free from interference," a US state department spokesperson said in a statement.