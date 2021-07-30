By EUobserver

French Europe minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday the UK's decision to maintain quarantine requirement for travellers from France was discriminatory, since other fully-vaccinated EU tourists can enter the UK without any restrictions. "It's excessive, and frankly incomprehensible on health grounds ... It's not based on science and discriminatory towards the French," Beaune said, according to Reuters. The UK is concerned about the spread of the Beta variant in France.