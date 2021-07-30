Ticker
Russia accused of falling short on Sputnik V deliveries
By EUobserver
A group of countries have complained they only received partial supplies of the Russian Sputnik vaccine they paid for, the BBC reported on Thursday. Earlier this year, Russian officials said their country had the "capacity to provide the vaccine to 700 million people outside Russia". Iran, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Angola, Bolivia, Honduras and Ghana are among those with a significant number of pending doses to be delivered.