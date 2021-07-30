Ticker
Officials worried at infection-surge on Greek holiday islands
By EUobserver
The Greek government has sent police to holidays hotspots such as Mykonos and Ios as concerns mounted over tourists flouting health measures amid the tourism season, especially among the young, The Guardian reported. The cluster of 13 Greek south Aegean islands was marked 'dark red' on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control map on Thursday, meaning all but essential travel to and from the region is discouraged.