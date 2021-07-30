By EUobserver

EU commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, said on Thursday that online platforms need to assume "their responsibility to beat vaccine hesitancy spurred by disinformation". The statement comes after the commission published the reports by Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Microsoft and Google on measures taken in June to tackle coronavirus disinformation. Brussels has welcomed TikTok's campaign supporting vaccination and the display of vaccination locations in Google Search and Maps.