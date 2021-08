By EUobserver

Greece issued 9,575 detention orders for migrants in the first half of this year, according to official figures released by the Hellenic Police. Of those, 7,247 were issued in the context of returns to their home countries, 1,980 for deportations, and 348 in the context of the asylum procedure. Less than one-in-10 detention orders were challenged before the courts, said Greek NGO Refugee Support Agency.