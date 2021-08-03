Tuesday

3rd Aug 2021

Ticker

Poland, Czech Republic offer visa to Belarus 'asylum' athlete

By

The International Olympic Committee said on Monday that the Belarus athlete who refused to board a flight from Japan, claiming she was taken to the airport by her team against her will, was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, Reuters reported. Both Poland and the Czech Republic offered the 24-year old Krystsina Tsimanouskaya a visa to apply for international protection, although various officials said she had asked for asylum in Japan.

NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean

The NGO rescue vessel Ocean Viking has 555 people onboard, while Sea Watch 3 has 250. The rescues come as the Libyans intercept over 1,000 people in two days, while another boat in Malta's search-and-rescue zone pleas for help.

Opinion

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal

Regrettably, it seems that the EU has turned a blind eye to deforestation in the Amazon. So much so that over 400 NGOs are pushing 'Stop EU-Mercosur', to derail the free trade agreement with South America.

Moldova facing Europe's worst demographic crisis

The loss of population is down to several factors - both negative demographic growth, plus Moldovans leaving for work abroad, or even taking up Romanian citizenships in order to move freely within the European Union.

Opinion

Can Greece work with Biden to solve the West Balkans impasse?

Greece has always been Europe's outlier. It faces an implacably hostile neighbour in Turkey under its assertive authoritarian president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Until Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007, Greece had no European Union member state as a neighbour.

News in Brief

  2. 200,000 protest against French Covid-19 health pass
  3. Greece issued nearly 10,000 migrant detention orders
  4. Officials worried at infection-surge on Greek holiday islands
  5. EU calls on online platforms to tackle vaccine hesitancy
  6. Russia accused of falling short on Sputnik V deliveries
  7. France: UK quarantine rules 'discriminatory'
  8. Italy's government reaches deal on judicial reform

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean
  2. Report: Pfizer and Moderna raise vaccine prices for EU
  3. Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
  4. Moldova facing Europe's worst demographic crisis
  5. Malta responsible for journalist's death, inquiry finds
  6. Can Greece work with Biden to solve the West Balkans impasse?
  7. EU and UK frustrated at US travel ban extension
  8. Polish judges rally behind EU court ruling

