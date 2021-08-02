Ticker
Poland, Czech Republic offer visa to Belarus 'asylum' athlete
By EUobserver
The International Olympic Committee said on Monday that the Belarus athlete who refused to board a flight from Japan, claiming she was taken to the airport by her team against her will, was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, Reuters reported. Both Poland and the Czech Republic offered the 24-year old Krystsina Tsimanouskaya a visa to apply for international protection, although various officials said she had asked for asylum in Japan.