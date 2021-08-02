Ticker
200,000 protest against French Covid-19 health pass
By EUobserver
Around 200,000 people, according to the Financial Times, took to the streets of Paris and other French cities on Saturday against the mandatory Covid-19 health pass needed to enter museums, cinemas, swimming pools or public venues, Reuters reported. This was the third weekend people protested against the measure, recently approved by the French Parliament - in a bid to halt the fourth wave of infections driven by the Delta variant.