Ticker
Belarus Olympic athlete offered Polish visa
By EUobserver
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will be flying to Poland on Wednesday, after she was granted a humanitarian visa earlier this week, her supporters have said, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has launched an official investigation into allegations over how her team tried to force her to return home against her will. Belarus said Tsimanouskaya was removed from the Olympic Games due to her emotional state.