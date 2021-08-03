Tuesday

3rd Aug 2021

Ticker

Belarus Olympic athlete offered Polish visa

By

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will be flying to Poland on Wednesday, after she was granted a humanitarian visa earlier this week, her supporters have said, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has launched an official investigation into allegations over how her team tried to force her to return home against her will. Belarus said Tsimanouskaya was removed from the Olympic Games due to her emotional state.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Telegram groups lure migrant hopefuls to Lithuania

Telegram messaging boards are providing false hopes for young migrants seeking to enter Lithuania through Belarus. A handful seen by EUobserver include links to travel agencies, costs, and routes. Most will likely ended up being detained in Lithuania.

Feature

Third-time lucky for one Syrian grandmother in Denmark

In Denmark, Syrian men aged 18-42 are protected against returning, as they would be conscripted into the army, while many women, children and elderly Syrian refugees are having their asylum revoked.

NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean

The NGO rescue vessel Ocean Viking has 555 people onboard, while Sea Watch 3 has 250. The rescues come as the Libyans intercept over 1,000 people in two days, while another boat in Malta's search-and-rescue zone pleas for help.

Opinion

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal

Regrettably, it seems that the EU has turned a blind eye to deforestation in the Amazon. So much so that over 400 NGOs are pushing 'Stop EU-Mercosur', to derail the free trade agreement with South America.

Moldova facing Europe's worst demographic crisis

The loss of population is down to several factors - both negative demographic growth, plus Moldovans leaving for work abroad, or even taking up Romanian citizenships in order to move freely within the European Union.

News in Brief

  1. 'Missing' Belarus exiles group chief found dead in Kyiv
  2. EU imposes sanctions on Nicaragua's first lady
  3. Belarus Olympic athlete offered Polish visa
  4. Arrests in Zurich at Swiss banking fossil-fuel protest
  5. Twitter to work with Reuters and AP on disinformation
  6. Chinese hackers 'exploited five global telecom firms'
  7. Head of Belarus exile group 'missing' in Ukraine
  8. Poland, Czech Republic offer visa to Belarus 'asylum' athlete

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Telegram groups lure migrant hopefuls to Lithuania
  2. Third-time lucky for one Syrian grandmother in Denmark
  3. NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean
  4. Report: Pfizer and Moderna raise vaccine prices for EU
  5. Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
  6. Moldova facing Europe's worst demographic crisis
  7. Malta responsible for journalist's death, inquiry finds
  8. Can Greece work with Biden to solve the West Balkans impasse?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us