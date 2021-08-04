Ticker
Arrests in Zurich at Swiss banking fossil-fuel protest
By EUobserver
Activists took the streets of Zurich's financial district on Monday and blocked entrances to Switzerland's two biggest banks offices - Credit Suisse and UBS - to protest against the financing of fossil fuels, Reuters reported. Police said they arrested some 30 people during the peaceful protest. The protest is part of a wave of civil disobedience in Switzerland, where the climate is warming quicker than the global average.