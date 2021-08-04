By EUobserver

Cybersecurity researchers said on Tuesday that Chinese state-backed hackers had exploited the vulnerabilities of five global telecommunication companies across southeast Asia to steal their users' data, Bloomberg reported. Researchers from US-based security firm Cybereason named the groups "operating in the interest of China": Soft Cell, Naikon and Group-3390. Cybereason chief Lior Div said hackers had "the holy grail of espionage," gaining total control of the telecommunication networks they had infiltrated.