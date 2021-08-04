Wednesday

4th Aug 2021

Ticker

Head of Belarus exile group 'missing' in Ukraine

By

Vitaly Shishov, the head of a NGO helping Belarusians flee persecution (Belarusian House in Ukraine) was reported missing in Ukraine by his partner after failing to return from jogging, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Earlier this week, Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Gizcan said in a tweet that Shishov had been followed recently. "We will investigate, until there is information about what happened to him," said a police spokesperson.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Europe sees drop in Covid-19 cases

Europe has reported a decrease in weekly infections of Covid-19 - after more than a month of increases in cases driven by the more-contagious Delta variant.

Column

Burkinis and 'soul caps' - policing Olympic women back in fashion

There are no fixed rules. Anyone can criticise, condone and codify women's apparel. The game is inclusive, bringing together an assorted collection of voyeurs, misogynists, racists, bigots, religious fanatics and culture warriors – but also feminists and other equality campaigners.

Telegram groups lure migrant hopefuls to Lithuania

Telegram messaging boards are providing false hopes for young migrants seeking to enter Lithuania through Belarus. A handful seen by EUobserver include links to travel agencies, costs, and routes. Most will likely ended up being detained in Lithuania.

Feature

Third-time lucky for one Syrian grandmother in Denmark

In Denmark, Syrian men aged 18-42 are protected against returning, as they would be conscripted into the army, while many women, children and elderly Syrian refugees are having their asylum revoked.

NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean

The NGO rescue vessel Ocean Viking has 555 people onboard, while Sea Watch 3 has 250. The rescues come as the Libyans intercept over 1,000 people in two days, while another boat in Malta's search-and-rescue zone pleas for help.

News in Brief

  1. Fire near Athens forces thousands to evacuate
  2. EU to Lebanon: 'deliver results' on Beirut blast probe
  3. Belarus opposition leader demands regime end
  4. Croatia's border-monitoring of migrant rights 'falls short'
  5. Court stops Austria's Afghan deportation, as conflict worsens
  6. 'Missing' Belarus exiles group chief found dead in Kyiv
  7. EU imposes sanctions on Nicaragua's first lady
  8. Belarus Olympic athlete offered Polish visa

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Europe sees drop in Covid-19 cases
  2. Burkinis and 'soul caps' - policing Olympic women back in fashion
  3. Telegram groups lure migrant hopefuls to Lithuania
  4. Third-time lucky for one Syrian grandmother in Denmark
  5. NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean
  6. Report: Pfizer and Moderna raise vaccine prices for EU
  7. Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
  8. Moldova facing Europe's worst demographic crisis

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us