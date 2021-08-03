By EUobserver

Vitaly Shishov, the head of a NGO helping Belarusians flee persecution (Belarusian House in Ukraine) was reported missing in Ukraine by his partner after failing to return from jogging, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Earlier this week, Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Gizcan said in a tweet that Shishov had been followed recently. "We will investigate, until there is information about what happened to him," said a police spokesperson.